Road worker struck on SB I-55 dies

According to MODOT and St. Louis Emergency Medical Services, a road worker was struck on Interstate 55 southbound at 7th Street at approximately 11:43 a.m. Thursday.

A victim in his 40's was struck by a construction truck in a work zone. According to authorities, the worker exited the truck and the truck moved forward and struck him as he walked in front of it.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

