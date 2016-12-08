Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in St. Louis identified

A pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle and killed on Hall Street on Dec. 3 has been identified as 24-year-old Jordan Dickerson of St. Louis.

According to the driver, when he was traveling northbound on Hall Street near Humboldt at approximately 9:21 p.m., a pedestrian appeared in front of his vehicle. He could not avoid the man, and struck him. The driver remained on the scene, according to authorities.

Dickerson was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

