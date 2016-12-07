Muslim American family claims neighbor is harassing them in South City

The Alnusour family says a neighbor is harassing them because of their religion. Credit: KMOV

A South City family claims their neighbor is harassing them because they're Muslims.

Laila Alnusour said, "No matter what my beliefs are, I am born here. Just as much as you're an American, I'm an American."

Alnusour was born and raised in South City. The wife and mother of three moved to her home about a year and a half ago.

"It's quiet, I’ve never seen anybody outside I never actually met my neighbors until recently, that's how quiet my neighborhood is," said Alnusour.

But that didn't last long. She claims her neighbor has been harassing her husband, with racist remarks.

"It's enough that my kids are scared in their own home," said Alnusour

The family even put up surveillance cameras around the house.

Alnusour said, "It's bad, it's a bad feeling. It’s the worst feeling I've ever had. I am 28, and I've never been this frightened for my kids in my life."

Surveillance video dated November 23 shows the neighbor, Rick Fritschle, drive up in his truck and there's some sort of confrontation. At one point he pulls out a gun. Fritsche says Eyad Alnusour was the one threatening him.

"Basically at that point I was ready to defend myself, that was not my intent whatsoever," said Fritschle.

When News 4 told him the family feels like they're being targeted because of their beliefs, he said, "That's the thing, how would I ever know, I don’t even know them. That's false, totally false."

All the Alnusour family says they really want is for people to look past their beliefs and put this behind them.

"There's good and bad in the world, just don't judge us because of what you hear about us, get to know us get to know me as a person," said Alnusour.

Police say they've been called the neighborhood four times this year. No charges have been filed but officers advised the family to file an order of protection.

