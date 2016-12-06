Police searching for suspects who robbed Madison County Walmart

Police are searching for four suspects, three men and a woman, responsible for stealing nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Godfrey Walmart.

The incident happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Nov. 29.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the four worked as a team to get away with a 43-inch LG television, baby diapers, and 75 cans of baby formula, reaching a grand total of $1,990.42 worth of goods.

Authorities said the suspects loaded the stolen items in what may have been a maroon colored Nissan Altima, and they're presumed to be from the St. Louis region.

The police are now turning to the public for help in identifying the suspects. Anyone having information as to the identity of the subjects are urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office either on Facebook, via the dispatch center at 618-692-4433, or their anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.

