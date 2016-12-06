Fights break out at Northwest Academy a day after student is fatally shot

Parents are voicing their concerns after fights broke out at a Northwest Academy Tuesday afternoon.

Emotions were high at the school Tuesday, after word spread about a fellow student being shot and killed Monday night.

Police officers were responding to reports of a large fight at the school. Northwest Academy said there were two separate altercations involving numerous students.

Patrick Wallace, a spokesperson for the school, said, "During the altercations, safety and security officers attempted to disperse a crowd of students that gathered, but students refused to obey the command to leave and two short bursts of mace were used in order to disperse the crowd. Initial reports from the school indicate safety and security officers followed. District procedures for managing the situation."



Parents were contacted and responded to pick up the students involved. Police said they arrested three people and will work with the school to conduct investigations to determine all parties involved.



The fights broke out the day after 17-year-old Damani Aitch was murdered.

The junior was shot and killed around 6:30 p.m. Monday, just a couple of blocks from Northwest Academy. Police said he was one of three teens in a car, when someone pulled up behind them and started shooting.



"It's almost all the time every day it’s something new about somebody around my school got shot," said Shasee Dodson, a high school junior. "A lot of people cried a lot of people went home early because they couldn't take it everybody was talking about it all the teachers and everybody knew they're making posters and flowers about them and stuff."



Some parents even came to the school today to pick up their kids early and tonight they're pointing fingers at administrators for not alerting them that another student was killed.



"They never sent out a letter to parents to let them know there's been a shooting you have to find out through Facebook through the kids what's going on at school," said Cynthia Dodson, who's granddaughter goes to school at Northwest.



She says parents are fed up with it and want the school to step up.



Dodson said, "I feel like something should be done about this the board of education they need to get up off their behinds come up here and see what's going on in their city schools."

The school tells me the District Crisis Intervention Team was at the school today to support students and staff. But they are still looking into whether or not parents were notified about Monday night's shooting.



