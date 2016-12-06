Man charged following rash of car thefts at St. Louis area gyms

A man is facing a charge of tampering in the first degree and is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department for allegedly stealing a car from outside a gym in Arnold.

On Nov. 4, Salvator Angelo Bottini, 24, allegedly stole a pair of keys and a wallet from a victim's unlocked locker at an Arnold health club, according to authorities.

The keys were to a 2015 Chevrolet Impala, which was stolen from the gym's parking lot that day.

Police said Bottini is the suspect in several similar thefts across the St. Louis area, including stealing a car from outside a gym in Brentwood.

During the last week of November, a rash of wallet and car thefts occurred at gyms in Creve Coeur, South County, and in Brentwood.

In every case, the items were taken from gym lockers that were left unlocked.

