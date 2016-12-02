Former GM of West County Honda sentenced to prison in fraud case

ELLISVILLE, MO. (KMOV.com) - A former General Manger of West County Honda has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to repay over $200,000 in connection to a fraud and kickback scheme.

According to court documents, William Cafarella's scheme to get $395,000 in fraudulent proceeds caused more than $1.8 million in losses to the dealership.

During his employment and under contract, Cafarella received monthly bonuses equal to 10 percent of the profits earned by West County Honda.

Between Sept. 2011 through June 2013, Cafarella allegedly made fake entries into the account books of West County Honda. This misrepresentation of profitability of the dealerships was used in order to increase his bonuses.

According to the indictment, Cafarella, 42, caused West County Honda to report 308 cars had been sold that were never sold, causing the manufacturer’s warranty to begin running on each of those cars and decreasing the value of those vehicles to the dealership.

Court documents stated Cafarella pocketed more than $50,000 in bribes and kickbacks from third parties that did business with West County Honda.

The Davie, Florida native was indicted by a federal grand jury late Dec.1 on four felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of mail fraud.

In August, Cafarella pled guilty to one felony count of wire fraud.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

