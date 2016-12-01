Man arrested for allegedly killing 13-year-old boy 3 years ago

Laroyce McFadden has been accused of killing a 13-year-old boy three years ago. (Credit: Madison County Sheriff)

An accused killer was arrested three years after a 13-year-old Metro East boy was shot in Granite City.

Clayton Veninga died in May of 2013 while sitting in front of a friend's house on Cleveland.

Now, 21-year-old Laroyce McFaddon is in the Madison County jail for the crime.

He faces charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

