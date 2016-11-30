Jefferson County judge pleads guilty to DWI

A Jefferson County judge pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in relation to a one-vehicle crash that injured a passenger in 2016.

Missouri Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred in November 2016 along Highway BB when a Cadillac Escalade, driven by Judge Nathan Stewart, hit a utility pole and rolled on its side. There was a passenger in the vehicle who was injured and transported to an area hospital.

In April 2018, Steward pleaded guilty the misdemeanor DWI and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. He was sentenced to a suspended jail sentence of 14 days in shock jail. He was also sentenced to six months probation.

At the time of the crash, Stewart had recently lost a bid at re-election to keep his seat on the Circuit Court Division 3 bench after serving for 17 years. His campaign website boasted he'd handled more than 43,000 cases in civil, criminal and family courts. In the county seat of Hillsboro, many who knew Stewart were shocked by the news.

"I've never heard a negative word about him," said Dennis Culey, owner of the Courthouse Grill.

According to Stewart's clerk, everything that was assigned to Stewart's docket was divided among other judges at the time of his arrest. He was also not expected to be in the office for the remainder of his term.

Efforts to reach Judge Stewart for a comment were not successful.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.