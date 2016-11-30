Ballpark Village expansion moving forward

Plans are moving forward for Ballpark Village's $220 million expansion.

On Wednesday, an aldermanic committee advanced $65 million in subsidies for phase two of the entertainment district.

Renderings show the expansion will include high rise apartments, shopping districts and office space.

However, City Budget Director, Paul Payne said the deal does not guarantee new jobs.

"What you don't want to see is have a new construction of a facility, and it’s a new office building, and the new tenant ends up being a relocation of an existing tenant that’s downtown already," Payne said.

The full Board of Alderman will vote on the proposal on Friday.

