Stubby Clapp to manage Memphis Redbirds

After the Cardinals recently announced the promotion of Class AAA manager Mike Shildt to quality control coach with the major league club in St. Louis, they had a vacancy to fill in Memphis.

Wednesday, the Cardinals announced the coaching staffs for their minor league affiliates for the 2017 season, with a familiar name slated to fill Shildt’s shoes.

Former Redbirds cult-hero Stubby Clapp will make his return to Memphis as the team’s manager in 2017. Since 2010, Clapp has been coaching in the minor leagues with the Astros and Blue Jays organizations. He managed Houston’s Class A Tri-City ValleyCats from 2011-2012, before joining Toronto’s organization as a hitting coach. Clapp has also been involved throughout his career as a player and coach with the Canadian national team.

Clapp had only a cup of coffee with the Cardinals, going 5 for 25 in 23 games back in 2001. In Memphis, however, Clapp’s legend is much larger than his 5-foot 8-inch stature. In addition to recording the first-ever hit at Memphis’ AutoZone Park, Clapp ranks second all-time in Memphis for games played and hits. Clapp also became the first player to have his number retired by the team in 2007, another testament to his reputation.

Elsewhere on the Cardinals farm, Johnny Rodriguez, formerly manager of the State College Spikes (A), has been promoted to manager at Class AA Springfield. Chris Swauger, previously the rookie-ball manager in Johnson City, was promoted to manager at Class A Peoria for the upcoming season.

