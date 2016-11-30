Bayless School District shows off improvements funded by bond issue

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Bayless School District showed off the new facilities paid for by a no-tax increase bond issue.

The new facilities include a new library, 11 classrooms, an administrative office, a cafeteria, and a new baseball and softball complex.

Beyond the new structures themselves, the greatest benefit of the upgrades is that students can get between the library and classrooms without having to leave the building and go to a separate building. Two elementary school buildings were combined into a single elementary school building to increase safety and security.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.