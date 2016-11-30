Huge amount of money raised at Dine Out for Officer Snyder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After the final dollars were totaled, the organizers for Dine Out for Officer Blake Snyder announced the event raised $175,000.

The 'Dine Out for Officer Snyder' event was one of many similar events that have been held this year to raise money for St. Louis-area police officers that have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

