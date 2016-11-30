Son of fallen officer Blake Snyder receives sentimental gift

The family of slain St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder received these special bears. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Elizabeth Snyder, widow of slain St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, posted a photo to her Facebook page of a sentimental gift that she and her son were recently given.

The photo caption reads, “These beautiful bears were made for us from Blake’s uniforms.”

The bear was made by Thea's Blessing Bears, a southern Illinois company.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



