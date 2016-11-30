The St. Louis Zoo needs your vote for best holiday display

(KMOV.com) – USA Today is asking for readers to vote on their favorite holiday light exhibits at zoos across the United States and the St. Louis Zoo is on the list of 20 zoos that voters can choose from.

You can cast on vote per day now through Monday, December 5 at noon ET. To vote for the St. Louis Zoo, click here.

The 10 winning zoos, based on votes, will be announced on Friday, December 9.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.