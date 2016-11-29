Man fatally stabbed identified

Homicide detectives were called to investigate a fatal stabbing in North St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: KMOV)

Homicide detectives were called to the 1100 Block of Howell Street in north St. Louis for a fatal stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed 44-year-old Robert Collins, of the 1100 block of Howell, was stabbed multiple times in the Baden neighborhood just before 2 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed Collins was stabbed while in a fight with the known suspect, who then fled the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

