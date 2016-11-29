Local students learning valuable business skills

Special education students in the Fort Zumwalt school district make lunch for the teachers and staff. Credit: KMOV

Area students are getting hands on experience with how to run a business.

Twice a month, special education students at Fort Zumwalt West High School make lunch for teachers and staff. Once a month, the students also take a trip to the grocery store to buy the ingredients.

“We have amazing support from the staff. The kids are learning a lot and the teachers are making it possible to continue to grow in their skills," Jamie Buchner, a teacher at Fort Zumwalt West, said.

The goal is to learn basic job skills such as running a cash register, serving food and talking with customers.

“I love seeing the kids proud of what they do. It’s pretty awesome. And it’s really cool, too, to kind of see how independent they can be," Kim Trost, teacher at Fort Zumwalt West, said.

“It gives you job skills,” Chandler Reese, a student, said. “You get to eat and its fun."

It's not only an environment where most students blossom, but also one that builds community.



