Cardinals announce promotional schedule for the 2017 season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their promotional schedule for the 2017 season which includes promotions to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 World Series Championship and 50 other giveaways.

Some of the other promotion items include eight bobblehead games, seven replica jersey promotions, an adult rhinestone cap giveaway, and a kids baseball glove.

Single-game tickets will go on-sale Friday, February 24, 2017.

2017 PROMOTIONS SCHEDULE AS OF 11/29/2016

2017 Cardinals Magnet Schedule (Budweiser)

Sunday, April 2 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:30 pm

All fans, ages 21 and older

Whom do we play? What time is the game? Are we home or away? Go 162/162 for these questions by coming out to the home opener and picking up your very own 2017 magnet schedule, compliments of Budweiser.

Light-Weight Hooded Pullover (AT&T)

Friday, April 7 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Be prepared to cheer on your Cardinals team all year long with this light-weight hooded pullover, courtesy of AT&T.

Yadier Molina Bobblehead (Ford)

Saturday, April 8 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Come see the Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 8. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older will receive their very own Yadier Molina Bobblehead, courtesy of Ford. A limited number of these bobbleheads will feature gold or platinum gloves. While you’re at the ballpark, make your way to Ford Plaza to check out the life-sized version of this bobblehead that will be on display all season long.

Adult Replica Stephen Piscotty Road Gray Jersey (Scott Credit Union)

Sunday, April 9 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Wish the Cardinals well on their first hopeful “Happy Flight” of 2017 by coming out to the game on Sunday, April 9. 30,000 fans 16 and older will take home a replica Stephen Piscotty Road Grey Jersey, brought to you by Scott Credit Union.

Kids Ticket Voucher (Ritz)

Sunday, April 9 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 pm

All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

On Sunday, April 9 all kids ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket will receive a free ticket voucher valid for select Cardinals regular-season home games during the 2017 season, courtesy of Ritz!

Cardinals Poster (Shelter Insurance)

Monday, April 17 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans entering with a ticket

Join us on Monday, April 17 when the Cardinals take on the Pirates. On this day 30,000 fans will take home a Cardinals poster highlighting the team’s 125th anniversary, courtesy of Shelter Insurance!

Bruce Sutter Garden Gnome

Friday, April 28 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, 16 and older

On Friday, April 28 when the Cardinals take on the Reds, 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will leave with an exclusive Bruce Sutter Garden Gnome.

Carlos Martinez and Matt Carpenter Double Bobblehead (SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital)

Saturday, April 29 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Saturday, April 29, 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will receive a one-of-a-kind Carlos Martinez and Matt Carpenter Double Bobblehead, presented by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Be sure to collect your bobblehead and join in your very own post-home-run, water splash celebration!

Photo Day

Saturday, April 29 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 pm

Prior to the game, fans will be granted access on the field to get photos of their favorite players, coaches and Fredbird. Field access is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Weather permitting.

Carlos Martinez Kids Home White Jersey (Powerade & Shop ’n Save)

Sunday, April 30 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 pm

13,000 fans, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

Ever wonder what it’s like to put on a Cardinals home jersey just like starter Carlos Martinez? Now you can find out on April 30 when we take on the Cincinnati Reds. 13,000 fans ages 15 and younger will receive their very own Carlos Martinez Home White Jersey brought to you by Powerade and Shop ’n Save.

Kids Ticket Voucher (Ritz)

Sunday, April 30 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 pm

All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

On Sunday, April 30, all kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket will receive a free ticket voucher valid for select Cardinals regular-season home games during the 2017 season, courtesy of Ritz!

Cardinals Glass Picture Frame (Power of the Pink)

Sunday, May 14 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Happy Mother’s Day! On Sunday, May 14, when the Cardinals battle their rival the Chicago Cubs, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a Cardinals Glass Picture Frame, courtesy of Power of the Pink.

Tote Bag (MLB Network)

Tuesday, May 16 vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, 16 & older

MLB Network wants you to gear up for the season with a vintage 1967 reusable bag to bring to and from each trip to the store. Be sure to keep up with the latest action in Major League Baseball on MLB Network.

Replica 1967 World Series Championship Mystery Ring (Ameren Missouri)

Wednesday, May 17 vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 &

Come celebrate the 50-year anniversary of beating the Boston Red Sox in the 1967 World Series. On Wednesday, May 17, 30,000 fans, 16 & older will take home their very own 1967 World Series Mystery Replica Ring, brought to you by Ameren Missouri.

Adult 1987 Red Mesh Batting Practice Jersey

Friday, May 19 vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, 16 & older

Warm up like the pros when you come out to the ballpark on Friday, May 19. 30,000 fans, 16 & older will receive a replica 1987 Red Mesh Batting Practice Jersey.

Purina Pooches In The Ballpark (Purina)

Saturday, May 20 vs. San Francisco Giants, 6:15 pm

Fans with a special ticket will be allowed to bring their dog to a designated section of the ballpark, courtesy of Purina. Stay tuned for information regarding a pre-game full of activities to get your tail wagging.

Cardinals Pet Bowl (Purina)

Saturday, May 20 vs. San Francisco Giants, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Don’t worry that your pup couldn’t make it out to the game. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older will make their furry friend happy by taking home a special Cardinals Pet Bowl, courtesy of Purina.

Adult Rhinestone Cap

Sunday, May 21 vs. San Francisco Giants, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Sunday, May 21, 30,000 fans 16 & older will receive their very own, one-of-a-kind, Cardinals Rhinestone Cap.

Adult Mystery Pocket T-Shirt

Monday, May 29 vs Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Come on out to the stadium on Monday, May 29 when the Cardinals take on the Dodgers. 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home their very own Mystery Pocket T-shirt.

Orlando Cepeda Bobblehead (AAA)

Friday, June 9 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

AAA is proud to present the Orlando Cepeda Bobblehead. On Friday, June 9th, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home the bobblehead of the 1967 MVP.

Ritz “Kick Off To Summer” Weekend:

Adult All-Over Print Shirt

Saturday, June 10 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Keep the party going on June 10 against the Phillies! 30,000 fans, ages 16 & older will get a fashion boost as they take home a one-of-a-kind Cardinals All-Over Print Shirt!

Rawlings Kids Baseball Glove (Rawlings)

Sunday, June 11 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:15 pm

All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

On Sunday, June 11, all kids ages 15 and younger will be able to field like the pros when they receive their very own Rawlings Kid’s Baseball Glove.

Six Flags Day

Sunday, June 11 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:15 pm

Children under 48”

Things are heating up at Six Flags with the all-new Spinsanity! Children under 48” receive a free ticket to Six Flags, valid Monday–Friday until Friday, July 28!

Family Attractions Card

Sunday, June 11 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans entering with a ticket

The Family Attractions Card offers thousands in savings at local area attractions, restaurants and lodging–perfect for families looking for lots of summer fun and activities.

Adult Cardinals Pullover (Monsanto)

Friday, June 23 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Be a big hit this summer with an Adult Cardinals Pullover! 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will go home with this one-of-a-kind item, provided by Monsanto.

Bob Gibson Bobblehead – Part one of the two-part “Final Out” Bobblehead Series (AT&T)

Saturday, June 24 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Don’t miss the chance to relive one of the best moments in St. Louis Cardinals history. 30,000 fans, ages 16 & older will receive a Bob Gibson bobblehead commemorating the final out of the 1967 World Series, courtesy of AT&T.

But wait! This is only part one of the set. Check out July promotions to complete your championship battery!

Kids Fredbird Bobblehead

Sunday, June 25 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:15 pm

All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

Calling all kid bobblehead fanatics! On Sunday, June 25, all kids 15 and younger will be leaving with an exclusive Fredbird Bobblehead.

1967 World Series Championship Beer Stein (Budweiser)

Friday, June 30 vs. Washington Nationals, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 21 and older

Budweiser is providing 30,000 fans ages 21 and older the seventh stein in the Championship series, highlighting the 50th Anniversary of the Cardinals World Series Championship vs. the Boston Red Sox in 1967.

Replica 1942 World Series Championship Ring (Edward Jones)

Saturday, July 1 vs. Washington Nationals, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Saturday, July 1, join us to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the 1942 World Series Champions. 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will have the opportunity to take home a wearable 1942 World Series Replica Ring, courtesy of Edward Jones.

Adult Patriotic Cowboy Hat

Sunday, July 2 vs. Washington Nationals, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Yee-haw! 30,000 fans, ages 16 & older joining us on Sunday, July 2 will take home their very own Patriotic Cowboy Hat. This is an item you definitely don’t want to miss and is sure to make you the hit of any Fourth of July celebration!

Fireworks Night (Cooper Tires)

Monday, July 3 vs. Miami Marlins, 6:15 pm

Cooper Tires is proud to present Fireworks Night at Busch Stadium. Bring the entire family to watch the Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins. Stay in your seat after the game to watch a dazzling fireworks display with the St. Louis Arch as the backdrop.

Adult Patriotic Cardinals Socks (Coca-Cola):

Tuesday, July 4 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Happy Fourth of July! Don’t miss this great opportunity to add a set of unique socks to your collection. On this day 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will take home a pair of adult Patriotic Cardinals Socks, courtesy of Coca-Cola!

Kids Patriotic Socks (Coca-Cola):

Tuesday, July 4 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:15 pm

All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

Come celebrate Fourth of July at Busch Stadium when the Cardinals battle the Marlins. On this day kids ages 15 and younger, entering with a ticket, will take home their very own Patriotic Cardinals Socks, courtesy of Coca-Cola!

Adult Performance T-Shirt

Friday, July 7 vs. New York Mets, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Friday, July 7 vs. the New York Mets, 30,000 fans 16 & older will receive their very own, one-of-a-kind, Cardinals Performance T-Shirt.

Tim McCarver Bobblehead – Part two of the two part “Final Out” bobblehead series (AT&T)

Saturday, July 8 vs. New York Mets, 3:10 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Complete your championship battery by coming out to the game on Saturday, July 8. 30,000 fans, ages 16 & older will receive a Tim McCarver bobblehead commemorating the final out of the 1967 World Series, courtesy of AT&T.

This is part two of the “final out” bobblehead series!

Cardinals Snapback Hat (Maryville University)

Sunday, July 9 vs. New York Mets, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Come out to Busch Stadium on Sunday, July 9 and watch the Redbirds take on the New York Mets. 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will have the opportunity to take home a unique Cardinals Snapback Hat, courtesy of Maryville University!

Replica 1967 World Series Championship Trophy

Friday, July 28 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Friday, July 28, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will have the opportunity to take home a replica of the 1967 World Series trophy. This version stands 6.5 inches tall and is an item you will not want to miss!

Adult Replica 1919 Jersey (Fabick CAT)

Saturday, July 29 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Add another unique, throwback jersey to your collection! On Saturday, July 29, 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will go home with their very own replica 1919 Cardinals Jersey, courtesy of Fabick CAT!

Fireworks Night (Fabick CAT)

Saturday, July 29 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:15 pm

Fabick CAT is proud to present Fireworks Night at Busch Stadium. Bring the entire family to watch the Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stay in your seat after the game to watch a dazzling fireworks display with the St. Louis Arch as the backdrop.

Kids Pocket T-Shirt (Pasta House & Coca-Cola)

Sunday, July 30 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:15 pm

13,000 fans, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

Once again, Pasta House and Coca-Cola are a proud sponsor of yet another fantastic kid’s item! On Sunday, July 30, 13,000 fans, 15 and younger, will be taking home their very own Kids Pocket T-shirt!

Christian Day

Sunday, July 30 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:15 pm

Join us for the 27th Annual Christian Day at the Ballpark on Sunday, July 30th when the Cardinals host Arizona. This year's featured post-game speaker is Lance Berkman, former Cardinals All-Star OF and 2011 World Series Champion. Current Cardinals players and Manager Mike Matheny will also participate in the post-game outreach event. Groups of 25 or more can call 314-345-9000.

Adult 1987 Road Gray Mystery Jersey

Friday, August 11 vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Come see the Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves! 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older will receive an adult 1987 Mystery Jersey. You won’t know which player will be on your jersey until you walk through the gates of Busch Stadium on Friday, August 11!

1987 National League Championship Ring

Saturday, August 12 vs. Atlanta Braves, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

2017 marks the 30th anniversary of the 1987 National League Championship team. 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a wearable replica of the 1987 National League Championship ring that the players and coaches received 30 years ago.

Pack of Baseball Cards (Topps)

Saturday, August 12 vs. Atlanta Braves, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, entering with a ticket

Come watch the Cardinals take on the Braves on Saturday, August 12th. 30,000 fans entering with a ticket will receive an exclusive pack of baseball cards, courtesy of Topps.

Cardinals Coaster Set (Coca-Cola & Schnucks)

Sunday, August 13 vs. Atlanta Braves, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

The set includes four ceramic Cardinals Coasters that are a perfect addition to any coffee table, office desk or man cave! On Sunday, August 13, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home these one-of-a-kind beverage coasters, courtesy of Coca-Cola & Schnucks.

Cardinals Hall of Fame Weekend (Edward Jones):

Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27

Commemorative items all weekend long, highlighting some of St. Louis’ most popular Hall of Famers.

Mystery Manager Bobblehead

Friday, August 25 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Come kick off Cardinals Hall of Fame weekend by taking home your very own Cardinals Hall of Fame Manager Bobblehead. On Friday, August 25, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will be surprised at the gates when they find out which mystery HOF manager bobblehead they will receive, courtesy of Edward Jones.

Canvas Print of Hall of Famers (Edward Jones):

Saturday, August 26 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Celebrate the fourth class of Cardinals Hall of Fame inductees with this unique item that highlights the players selected this year, and from years past as well. 30,000 fans 16 and older will receive this HOF Canvas Print, compliments of Edward Jones.

Mike Shannon Alarm Clock (Goodwill)

Sunday, August 27 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

“Get up, baby! Get up!” And get out of bed! On Sunday, August 27, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will receive their very own, one-of-a-kind Mike Shannon Alarm Clock, presented by Goodwill.

Kelly Green Cardinals Jersey (Cooper Tire)

Friday, Sept. 8 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

"Top o' the morning to you!” On Friday, September 8, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will receive a unique Cardinals Green Jersey, courtesy of Cooper Tire.

Adult Quarter Zip Pullover (Shane Co.)

Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:15pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Saturday, September 9, stop by the ballpark and watch your St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates! On this day 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will receive a Cardinals Quarter Zip Pullover, presented by The Shane Company.

Build-A-Bear Cardinals Dalmatian (Build-A-Bear Workshop)

Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:15 pm

13,000 kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

On this Sunday against the Pirates, Build-A-Bear Workshop will put in some overtime to make sure that 13,000 of our young Cardinals fans take home their very own Cardinals Dalmatian!

Fan Appreciation Weekend:

Friday, Sept. 29, Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1

Adult Replica Blues Batting Practice Jersey

Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Now you can look like the pros on the ice and on the field! Friday, September 29, when the Cards take on the Brewers, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a Replica Blues Batting Practice Jersey, worn by the players during pre-game warm-ups!

Scott Rolen Bobblehead (Coca-Cola & Dierbergs)

Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 3:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Calling all fans! Come watch the Cards take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, September 30. On this date 30,000 fans will go home with a bobblehead of Scott Rolen, courtesy of Coca-Cola and Dierbergs!

2018 Cardinals Magnet Schedule (Shelter Insurance)

Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Milwaukee, 3:15 pm

All fans entering with a ticket

Cardinals fans can start planning ahead to the summer of 2018. During the last regular-season Saturday home game of the year, Shelter Insurance will give every fan a 2018 Cardinals magnet schedule!

2018 Cardinals Magnet Schedule (Shelter Insurance)

Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Milwaukee, 2:15 pm

All fans entering with a ticket

Cardinals fans can start planning ahead to the summer of 2018. During the last regular-season game of the year, Shelter Insurance will give every fan a 2018 Cardinals magnet schedule!

2018 Free Ticket Voucher

Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Milwaukee, 2:15 pm

All fans entering with a ticket

All fans will receive a free ticket voucher valid for a 2018 Cardinals regular-season home game!

Six Flags Day

Sunday, October 1 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 2:15 pm

Children under 48”

Chills by Day, Frights by Night at Six Flags Fright Fest! Children under 48” receive a free ticket to Six Flags, valid any Sunday until October 29!

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays

All Sundays, starting two hours prior to every home game, enjoy games, prizes and free Prairie Farms frozen treats (while supplies last) in the Ford Plaza. Cardinals Kids Club members will receive front of the line access.



