St. Charles County amends child abuse charges after child passes away

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has announced amended charges for Robert Burnette who is accused of child abuse.

Burnette was previously charged with child abuse on November 8, but the charges have been amended after the death of the child. Authorities said Burnette forced two fingers down the throat of his 6-week-old son to stop him from crying. The child was placed on life support and passed away November 29. As a result, the case has now been ruled a homicide.

Burnette is now facing charges of child abuse resulting in death. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted. Burnette is being held on $500,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.