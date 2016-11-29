Local non-profit that defends against municipalities seeking donations on #GivingTuesday

They are known for fighting the criminalization of poverty and state violence against poor people and people of color. They’ve also brought cases against several Missouri cities and municipalities for ticketing practices, including a current lawsuit against the City of Maplewood.

With November 29 being Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving, ArchCity Defenders, a local non-profit civil rights law firm, is asking people to consider donating.

In the past seven years, ArchCity Defenders has grown from three volunteers to a paid stuff of 18 employees.

The organization currently represents people in over 1,000 cases. Often, the legal challenges faced by their clients are the least of their concerns.

ArchCity Defenders attorneys routinely take clients to doctor's appointments, help people move out of apartments to avoid judgments, give people rides to job interviews, jump start vehicles and take children to school. It's beyond the traditional "9 a.m. to 5 p.m." model.

In 2016, their attorneys have provided more than 14,000 hours of legal services, gotten more than 50 people into housing, helped reunite about 55 clients with their families, and have addressed 5,000 unique legal matters or issues this year alone.

You can donate to ArchCity Defenders here.

