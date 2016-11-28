Former police officer robbed of 'several hundred dollars' worth of Christmas gifts

Former police officer, Tom Forgue, was robbed of several hundred dollars worth of Christmas gifts. (Credit: KMOV)

A former police officer from O’Fallon, Mo., Tom Forgue, took an annual holiday shopping trip to Kansas City last week that was spoiled by thieves.

Forgue now has a message so the same thing doesn't happen to others this holiday season.

“It’s a real sick feeling, it just feels like you've been violated, it stings, it really hurts,” Forgue said describing how it felt when he woke up Sunday morning.

“Someone had smashed through the window, reached through the side window, and grabbed all the gifts,” Forgue said.

Every year, Forgue and his wife make the trip to Kansas City the weekend after Thanksgiving. They shop all day Friday and Saturday, then stop at a motel in Independence, Mo. on their way home. However, when they woke up Sunday morning, their car was empty.

“More of a shock than anything because as a former police officer, I wrote hundreds of those reports and now I know how a victim feels,” Forgue said.

The former officer said someone got away with several hundred dollars worth of stolen Christmas gifts.

They weren’t alone, however, as a total of five cars at the same motel were also broken into.



Now, Forgue said he’s going to start taking some of his own advice.

“Just make sure during the holidays, lock your cars and take your presents in,” Forgue said. “We're going to start taking our stuff in at the motel every night now. It’s a little extra work but it’s going to be worth it.”

