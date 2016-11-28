Cardinals Care gift drive begins Wednesday

Cardinals Care is partnering with KMOV to hold their annual toy drive for military families. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Although the Cardinals season is still a few months away, beginning Wednesday, the Cardinals will be hosting their annual gift drive for military families.

Fredbird, Cardinals staff, and members of the KMOV team will be collecting holiday gifts for families stationed at Scott Air Force Base.

Cardinals Care has partnered with KMOV, the American Red Cross, and the St. Louis Blues to put on the event.

Donating is simple and each person that donates will receive a special Cardinals item in return.

On Wednesday, anyone interested in participating can drive on Clark Street on the north side of Busch Stadium between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. and someone will come to your car to get the items. The gifts do not need to be wrapped and can be toys for children or gift cards for teens.

