'Tables for Tudor' fundraiser to be held Thursday at St. Louis restaurants

Hazelwood police officer Craig Tudor was seriously injured when his police cruiser was hit by another car. The cruiser flipped over. Credit: Hazelwood PD

CORRECTION: The 'Tables for Tudor' event is being held on Thursday, December 1. It was originally reported incorrectly that the event would be held on Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Thursday, December 1, many restaurants in the St. Louis area will be donating a portion of their earnings to injured Hazelwood Police Officer Craig Tudor to help with his medical expenses.

Officer Tudor is currently in Colorado getting extensive rehab after he was left paralyzed from an accident last summer.

