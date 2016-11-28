Boil order issued for part of Godfrey, Illinois

A boil order was issued Monday afternoon for residents of Godfrey, Ill.

The Village of Godfrey Emergency Services and Disaster Agency said that residents on and around Mars Drive who receive water service through Brighton Water have been issued a boil order.

A water main break in the area caused low pressure which prompted the boil order.

The order could last between 24-36 hours, according to the Village of Godfrey ESDA.

If you have any questions regarding water quality concerns you may contact Brighton Water at 618-372-8484.

