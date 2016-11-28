St. Louis mayoral candidates file paperwork

Seven City of St. Louis mayoral candidates took a big step Monday by filing the paperwork needed to show that they are running for mayor.

Board President Lewis Reed and Alderwoman Lyda Krewson are the first ones taking this step. Candidates have until January 6, 2017 to file.

In the meantime, the race is turning out to be a crowded one. Seven people have already announced they are running. Four of them are members of the board of aldermen.

Aldermen Antonio French and Jeffrey Boyd have also thrown their name in to be the next mayor.

St. Louis school board member Bill Haas as well as Jimmie Matthews, who ran in the previous election, are also in the running, as is city treasurer Tishaura Jones. All of the above mentioned candidates have filed the needed paperwork.

