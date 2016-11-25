Police searching for South County bank robber

An investigation is underway to locate the man responsible for robbing a Reliance Bank branch in South County on Friday morning.

Just before 11:00 a.m., an armed suspect wearing a mask entered the bank, located at 5401 Lindbergh Boulevard. He then jumped over the counter and demanded U.S. currency. He was provided an undisclosed amount of money prior to fleeing, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20's to mid 30's, standing at approximately 5' 10" tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

There were no injuries during the incident, according to police.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is conducting the investigation, and if you have any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.