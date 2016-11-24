St. Louis Police investigating after two overnight shootings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating two overnight shootings, one in north St. Louis city and the other in south St. Louis city.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The first incident happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Miami in south St. Louis. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The second incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Arlington in north St. Louis. The victim was shot in the stomach and was conscious and breathing when transported to a local hospital.

No further details are available at this time.

