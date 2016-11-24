Missing 8-year-old found dead in Southern Illinois - KMOV.com

Missing 8-year-old found dead in Southern Illinois

OLNEY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Olney, Illinois Police Department responded to a report of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. 

When police began searching for the girl, they found her deceased behind a building on the south side of Olney. The Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force was activated to investigate the girl’s death which has been classified as a homicide. 

Olney, Illinois is about two hours east of St. Louis.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Olney Police Department at (618) 393-2921. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

