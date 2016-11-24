Local hospital puts newborns in festive attire for Thanksgiving - KMOV.com

Local hospital puts newborns in festive attire for Thanksgiving

St. Luke's newborns were dressed in special outfits for Thanksgiving.(Credit: KMOV). St. Luke's newborns were dressed in special outfits for Thanksgiving.(Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – In honor of Thanksgiving, the newborns at St. Luke’s received special outfits for the holiday.
 

