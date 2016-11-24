Business targeted in attempted robbery still plans to open for Black Friday

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after three suspects, possibly in their teens, attempted to rob the Jewelry Exchange on Beltway Drive in Overland around midnight.

According to an employee, the three suspects used a crow bar to smash through a glass window and entered the store as the alarms sounded. The suspects went to the jewelry cases, which were empty, and smashed the glass top. They attempted to break into an office area with a window, but only smashed the window of the office. The suspects also attempted to pry open the office door before leaving the store with nothing.

The store is closed on Thanksgiving but opens at 9 a.m. Friday for Black Friday shopping.

