Police ID pedestrian killed on Page Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the man who was killed while walking westbound on Page near Academy Wednesday.

Erako Burnett, 38, was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Cruz around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 26-year-old driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Burnett was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

