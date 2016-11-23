SLMPD announces relief fund for sergeant shot in ambush

A vigil and march was held near where an officer was shot in South St. Louis. The officer was treated and released from a hospital. Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Police Department has asked donations for Sgt. Lake, the officer who was shot twice in the face during a November 20 ambush, to be made to the National Association of Police Organizations Relief Fund.

While Sgt. Lake has been released from the hospital, he still has a long road to recovery.

For those interested in making a donation, they can be mailed to:

NAPO Relief Fund

“St. Louis Police Sergeant”

317 S. Patrick Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Please write “St. Louis Police Sergeant” on the check or money order. 100% of donations will be given to Sgt. Lake.

