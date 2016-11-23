Sgt. shot twice in the face gets standing ovation at Guns 'N Hoses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City Police Sgt. Lake was shot twice in the face earlier this week and was released from the hospital a few days ago, but was at Guns 'N Hoses tonight to open the event and support his fellow officers.

When introduced at the event, Sgt. Lake received a long standing ovation from those in attendance.

Guns 'N Hoses is in its 30th year and raises money for Backstoppers.

