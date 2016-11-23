15-year-old boy missing from Ellisville

The Ellisville, Missouri Police Department is looking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Joe Canary. (Ellisville Police Dept)

ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Ellisville, Missouri Police Department is looking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Joe Canary.

Police say Canary went missing Tuesday afternoon and was last seen around 4 p.m. in the Carmel Woods neighborhood near Manchester Road.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket over a blue plaid shirt, tan jogger style pants, black and white shoes and a black backpack. He is about 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ellisville Police at (636)227-7777.

