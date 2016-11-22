Man, 36, killed in North City shooting Tuesday identified

A man killed in a North St. Louis shooting Tuesday night has been identified.

Police said Joe Mottley, 36, of the 7300 block of Albright, was found shot and killed in a vacant lot in the 4000 block of Market Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened in 4000 block of Garfield, and Mottley was found a few blocks away.

No suspect information was made immediately available.

