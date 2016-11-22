Victim in critical condition following shooting in North City - KMOV.com

Victim in critical condition following shooting in North City

Police on the scene following shooting on Gilmore Avenue. (Credit: KMOV) Police on the scene following shooting on Gilmore Avenue. (Credit: KMOV)
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

A shooting took place at approximately 3:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 5200 block Gilmore Avenue.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, a male victim in his 20's suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical and unstable condition. 

A homicide unit has been requested, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

