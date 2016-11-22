Food banks see increase in demand during November and December

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Local food pantries are seeing a spike in demand and dwindling supply during the busiest time of year.

For food pantries like Operation Food Search, November and December are the busiest time of year. Recently, the demand has continued to grow with an increasing number of baby boomers who are often responsible for caring for adult children or grandchildren. Working families are looking for assistance at the same levels they were during the recession in 2008.

“When troubles hit, families come together and support each other, but that can put a strain on the economic plan a senior had for their retirement,” said Lucinda Perry of Operation Food Search.

The St. Louis Area Food Bank provides food to about 500 pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters in 26 counties in the bi-state area.

“Maybe they’ve got a job but no benefits…part-time…this time of year seasonal workers…going to the food pantry helps bridge the gap and as the weather cools off they have to make the decision to pay for utilities or food and a lot of time food is what gets cut from people’s budgets…” said Ryan Farmer of St. Louis Area Food Bank.

If you want more information, visit operationfoodsearch.org or stlfoodbank.org

