2 suspects facing charges for alleged robbery attempt

Webster Groves Police Department responded to a burglary call in the 400 block of North Laclede Station Rd. on Tuesday morning.

A witness saw two people break a window in the back of the residence and gained entry, according to authorities.

Upon arriving, officers found both suspects, a male and female, hiding in the residence. Both were taken into custody where they have been booked and processed for the charges of burglary in the second degree as well as felony resisting arrest, police said.

Several other surrounding agencies assisted on the call, including St. Louis County Police Department's K-9 Unit.

Authorities said a search was conducted in the residence and found that various items of value had been taken.

For the safety of nearby residences and surrounding traffic, a perimeter was established and traffic was temporarily diverted.

