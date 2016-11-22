Patagonia donating 100% of Black Friday Sales to environmental groups

(CNN) – Patagonia said it will donate 100% of its Black Friday sales to environmental groups.

The company said they came up with the idea after the election, although giving back profits is not unusual for the company. They already donate 1% of daily sales to groups that fight to protect natural resources.

“The country is divided, but the environment is something everyone can come together on,” said Patagonia’s vice president of environmental activism.

Patagonia’s Black Friday sales are estimated to be over $2 million. More than 800 organizations will benefit from Patagonia’s donation.



