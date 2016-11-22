Tickets for Cardinals Winter Warm-Up on sale Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals have announced tickets for the 2017 Winter Warm-Up will go on sale this Friday, November 25 at 10 a.m.

The Winter Warm-Up, which will be held January 14-January 16, 2017, is the largest fundraiser for Cardinals Care.

Tickets are valid for all three days of the event and will be $40 for fans 16 and older, $10 for children ages 5-15 and free to kids under 5. Members of the military can receive one free adult admission pass with an active ID.

“The Winter Warm-Up is our premier off season event where fans can engage with our players and team personnel while helping kids in our community,” said Michael Hall, Executive Director of Cardinals Care and Vice President of Community Relations. “It’s always exciting to witness the passion and enthusiasm our fans bring to the Winter Warm-Up every year.”

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/winterwarmup.

