St. Peters man killed in afternoon crash in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – 44-year-old Terry Lincoln was killed in a two car accident Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Lincoln was traveling northbound on Missouri Highway 79 near T.R. Hughes Boulevard when he attempted to pass vehicles using the right shoulder. When he returned to the roadway, he lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado causing it to cross into oncoming southbound traffic where he attempted to swerve to avoid a collision with another car. Lincoln struck the front end of the approaching southbound vehicle causing his truck to spin counterclockwise off the roadway.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

