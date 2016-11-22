30th annual Guns 'N Hoses will honor 6 fallen officers, including Snyder

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The fight card is set for the 30th annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association.

The friendly matchup between first responders will be held at the Scottrade Center Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds benefit Backstoppers, an organization that provides financial assistance to families of fallen first responders.

This year’s event will honor six fallen first responders, including officer Blake Snyder.

There will be a 16-bout fight card and officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel from Missouri and Illinois will be on hand. There will also be two Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) contests.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said the money raised is critical.

“For the future. For small children as they grow up to go to college. For different things like that. That’s invaluable. And if you’re a police chief, if you’re a police officer, a firefighter and you know you have that kind of support, then I think you know that you can do your job if that much better,” he said.

Ticket prices for the 30th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses event are going faster than years past.

Prices are $35, $25 and $15, and are available by calling Tom Burgoon, St. Louis City, 314-503-4458; Mark O'Brien St. Louis City Police Department, 314-691-1377; Ed Fingers, St. Louis County Police Department, 314-713-6031; or Chief Greg Brown, Eureka Fire Protection District, 636-262-2400. Tickets are available at all Hair Saloon locations.

