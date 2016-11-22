St. Louis Symphony performs for children at Mercy Hospital Monday

The St. Louis Symphony, Circus Flora and Build-A-Bear Workshop partnered for a special performance for children at Mercy Hospital Monday.

Violinist Angie Smart and Claire the Clown from Circus Flora’s 'Clowns on Call' program entertained more than a dozen children.

The children are suffering from serious illnesses, but there was a lot of laughter during the performance.

Smart played several crowd favorites, including “Let It Go” from the Disney film 'Frozen.' Meanwhile, Claire the Clown juggled, sang and danced. It is a routine Smart and Claire the Clown have perfected. The pair have performed at area hospitals several times a year since 2012.

They performed in the activity room for children, but they also stopped by individual rooms to visit children who are bedridden.

In addition to the performance, each child received a stuffed animal from Build-A-Bear Workshop.

One of the most excited children was 9-year-old Kira Stout, who watched the show with her father.

“When she heard they were here she got very excited and wanted to come down and see it,” David Stout said. “She loves it.”

The hospital performances are part of the SymphonyCares program.

The goal of the SymphonyCares program is enrich people’s lives through the power of music.

