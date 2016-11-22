Syrian refugee receives instrument from St. Louis Symphony musician

A Syrian teenager who spent years being vetted in Jordan for refugee resettlement to the United States has received his very own instrument courtesy of a St. Louis Symphony musician.

Ahmad Khreaden is 16 years old. He took piano lessons while he was living as a refugee in Jordan. Khreaden and his family came to America last August, but they could not bring the piano.

In October, Khreaden attended a family concert at Powell Hall as a guest of the St. Louis Symphony through the Symphony’s Music Without Boundaries program. During the concert, Khreaden expressed a desire to resume playing an instrument.

Associate Principal Horn Thomas Jöstlein learned about Khreaden’s story and decided to help.

On Monday, Jöstlein and his two young sons delivered a keyboard to Khreaden.

