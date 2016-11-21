Former employee robs former boss at gunpoint, threatens to kill his family

Darabcsek has been charged with robbing his former employer. (Credit: KMOV.com).

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued charges against a man who they say approached his former boss outside of his home, ordered him into his residence at gunpoint, and threatened to kill members of the man’s family.

69-year-old James Darabcsek has been charged with robbery and armed criminal action after the O’Fallon Police Department responded to a robbery call on Sunday just after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Crooked Stick Drive.

Investigators say Darabcsek was a former employee of the victim’s and that he exited his vehicle, approached the victim in his driveway, and forced the victim inside his home. While inside the home, Darabcsek pushed the victim to the floor, pointed a gun at the victim, and threatened to kill him.

Darabcsek demanded money of the victim and told him to meet him at the bank the following day otherwise Darabcsek threatened that he would kill the victim and members of his family. Darabcsek also told the victim he would kill him if he called police.

Darabcsek then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

Darabcsek is being held on a $100,000 bond.

