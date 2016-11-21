Police sergeant released from hospital, requires multiple surgeries after ambush shooting

Officers on scene of a shooting that wounded a St. Louis police officer Sunday, November 11, 2016 in south St. Louis. Chief Sam Dotson called the shooting an "ambush" (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 46-year-old city police sergeant was shot Sunday night, around 7:30. Police say he was sitting in his patrol car at a red light on Hampton near Pernod, when 19-year-old George Bush III pulled up next to him and shot at him through the window.

The sergeant was hit twice in the face. Police say he was able to radio for help and was rushed to the hospital. He was treated for his injuries overnight,

and was released Monday morning.

"It reminds us that there's really no safe harbor now for police officers," said Jeff Roorda, business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson spoke with media at the hospital Sunday night. He said, "It's a very dangerous job and when officers are driving down the street and are ambushed it makes us all take pause."

"We have to understand the difficulties that they go through the sacrifices that they undertake to protect us and protect our neighborhoods," added Mayor Francis Slay. The mayor also paid the sergeant a visit in the hospital.

Police say the injured officer has been with the department for nearly 20 years. His injuries are not debilitating, but he will need several surgeries.

Roorda said, "That sort of trauma is hard to come back from. Some guys can, some guys can't, but its a long road to recovery both physically and mentally."

Officers who know the 46-year-old well say he is lighthearted with a good sense of humor who loves his family.

"He's got not just a wife but three small children who are just not going to understand why someone would try to kill their daddy," said Roorda.

