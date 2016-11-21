Petition established to rename Metro East bridge for Ofc. Snyder

Officer Blake Snyder was shot and killed while on duty on October 6 (KMOV).

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Change.org petition has been created in an attempt to rename the walking bridge in Alton to honor fallen Officer Blake Snyder.

Officer Snyder was a native of Alton/Godfrey area. Looking for a way to honor Officer Snyder in the Metro East, supporters decided to petition Alton Mayor Brant Walker to rename the walking bridge in his honor.

The petition is more than halfway to the goal of 200 signatures. If you would like to sign the petition, you can do so by clicking here.

