Belleville PD investigating drive-by shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Belleville police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting.

According to investigators, the Belleville Police Department responded to a report of ‘shots fired’ in the 1100 block of Dawn Drive around 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 19.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an 18-year-old male had been shot in the lower extremities while walking in the area. The victim had been transported to a local hospital before the authorities arrived.

Investigators believe shots were fired from a vehicle that fled the area after the shooting.

The victims injuries are non-life threatening.

Police do not have a detailed description of the vehicle or possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact the Belleville Police Department at (618)234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at (866)371-8477.

