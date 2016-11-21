Mizzou star RB Crockett arrested for marijuana possession

Missouri running back Damarea Crockett, right, grapples with Vanderbilt's LaDarius Wiley, left, while running the ball during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Mizzou football cannot catch a break.

The day after the Tigers hung 740 yards of total offense on the Tennessee Volunteers–albeit in a 26-point defeat–one of the few bright spots in Missouri's season was arrested for possession of marijuana. As reported by Mark Kim of KOMU, star freshman running back Damarea Crockett was charged with possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana early Sunday morning in Columbia.

The incident occurred around 4:17 Sunday morning, as Crockett was found by MUPD along with several others in a parking lot. Crockett was the only individual found to be in possession of marijuana, and was the only one charged.

Crockett has burst onto the scene in Columbia this season, breaking records out of the Tigers backfield. In Saturday's 63-37 loss to Tennessee, Crockett ran for 225 yards–a Mizzou single-game freshman rushing record–eclipsing Brad Smith's freshman season rushing record at 1,062 yards.

Mizzou is set to host the Arkansas Razorbacks in the final game of the season at Friday at Faurot Field. Crockett, who is from the state of Arkansas, will likely not have the opportunity to stick it to his home-state team, as a suspension in the wake of Sunday's episode would not be surprising.

The team has not issued a comment on the incident as of yet.

