Police: 37-year-old shoots and kills his step-father during domestic dispute

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fight between a husband and wife took a deadly turn Monday, and now the victim's step-son is behind bars.

The deadly shooting happened in the early morning, at a house on Rockingham Drive in Ferguson.

Police say 37-year-old Michael Murphy shot his step-father, Kevin Moore, multiple times. Police say Murphy may have been sticking up for his mom.

"Initial investigation also revealed they had been involved in some type of domestic incident which in turn escalated and possibly became physical," said Frank McCall Jr, Commander at Ferguson Police.



Police closed the case pretty quickly. Murphy is behind bars, charged with murder and armed criminal action. But News 4 wanted to know why it took three days to release details.

McCall said, "Sometimes when you put information out there it gives that person you're looking for information as to where you are. So sometimes you want to keep that information close to you," McCall explained.



Police say the community was never in danger and because this was domestic, they also wanted to respect the family.

"We have a family member that's deceased and you have two families suffering serious losses right now," McCall said,

